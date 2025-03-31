Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren missed Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers, and he's listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to left hip injury management.
Holmgren suffered a right iliac wing fracture back in November that has cost him most of the regular season, but he's played well since returning to the lineup, averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game across 16 contests.
The Thunder are massive favorites at DraftKings in this game despite Holmgre, Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein all being listed as questionable. That's a sign that at least one -- if not all three -- of these players will be able to suit up in the contest.
The Thunder have been dominant when Holmgren is on the floor, winning 22 of the 26 games that the former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in.
This story will be updated with Chet Holmgren's official injury status for Monday's game against Chicago.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.