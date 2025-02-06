Chet Holmgren Positive Injury Update Boosts Thunder's NBA Championship Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA this season, and they're getting a huge part of their lineup back this week.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, former No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren is cleared to return to action on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors after missing most of the season with a hip fracture.
Holmgren has not played since Nov. 10, yet the Thunder are currently 40-9 on the season.
Adding Holmgren back into the lineup is a major boost for the Western Conference's top team, and oddsmakers agree.
Oklahoma City is now tied with Boston at +240 in the latest NBA championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The next closest teams to OKC and Boston are the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at +900.
The Thunder haven't been fully healthy all season long, yet they've gotten off to an amazing start. While Holmgren was playing, offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein was out of the lineup with a fracture in his hand. Hartenstein has since returned, but he and Holmgren have yet to share the court in a single game this season.
Holmgren, who was the runner up for the league's Rookie of the Year award last season, is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.6 blocks per game in 10 appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.
While the Thunder may ease him back into the lineup, there's no doubt that having Chet is a massive boost for OKC going forward -- and in the futures market.
