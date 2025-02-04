Chicago Bears 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Bears Get Significant Boost on Ben Johnson Hire
There’s plenty of excitement around the Chicago Bears heading into the 2026 season.
While the team couldn’t make a leap with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, the team continues to put the right resources around him, including new head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears are one of the early movers in the Super Bowl 60 Futures market, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
Johnson comes from the Detroit Lions, where as offensive coordinator, he built the offense that led Detroit to the NFC championship game in 2023 and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in 2024.
With Johnson and Williams anchoring the offense, the hope is that the Bears can challenge three teams in the NFC North that made the postseason in 2024, the Lions, Vikings, and Packers.
Chicago is still a relative longshot to win the Super Bowl, but the team is being grouped with several other postseason contenders who will also hope to take a leap in 2025.
Chicago Bears Super Bowl 60 Odds
Chicago Bears: +4000
Are the Bears on the Rise in the NFC?
With Johnson in hand, the Bears take the mind behind a direct competitor in the NFC North in Detroit while there is further transition elsewhere in the division, including with the Vikings possibly moving on from Sam Darnold.
The NFC North was the most competitive division in the NFL last season, but flamed out in the postseason, does that indicate that the division may be up for grabs more so than people initially think?
Chicago will continue to build around Williams while he is on his rookie deal. He had an up-and-down first season in the NFL, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick did show his high ceiling at times for Johnson to want to leave Detroit to lead the organization.
The Bears have some key free agents, including veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who led the team in receiving yards and targets last season. However, the team has far more questions on the offensive line with the likes of Teven Jenkins and Coleman Shelton set for free agency as well.
Chicago won the early offseason headlines by signing the best head coaching candidate in the market, now it's up to the front office to build the roster to justify the team being grouped with the likes of the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Chargers.
