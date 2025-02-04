Chicago Bears 2026 Super Bowl Odds After Joe Thuney Trade
There’s plenty of excitement around the Chicago Bears heading into the 2026 season.
While the team couldn’t make a leap with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in 2025, the team continues to put the right resources around him, including new head coach Ben Johnson and the big news today, trading for former Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.
The Bears are one of the early movers in the Super Bowl 60 Futures market, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism.
Johnson was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he built an offense that led Detroit to the NFC championship game in 2023 and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC in 2024.
With Johnson and Williams anchoring the offense, and now Thuney shoring up the middle, the hope is that the Bears can challenge three teams in the NFC North that made the postseason in 2024, the Lions, Vikings, and Packers.
Chicago is still a relative longshot to win the Super Bowl, but the team is being grouped with several other postseason contenders who will also hope to take a leap in 2025.
Chicago Bears 2025 Super Bowl Odds
Chicago Bears: +4200
Are the Bears on the Rise in the NFC?
With Johnson in hand, the Bears get the mind of a direct competitor in the NFC North. There is further transition elsewhere in the division, including with the Vikings possibly moving on from Sam Darnold.
The NFC North was the most competitive division in the NFL last season but flamed out in the postseason. Does that indicate the division may be up for grabs more so than people initially think?
Chicago is continuing to build around Williams with the addition of Thuney. He's a four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All Pro selection. He started his career with Tom Brady and the Patriots before moving over to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Claerly, he knows something about winning and great quarterbacks.
Williams had an up-and-down first season in the NFL, but the 2024 No. 1 overall pick showed his high ceiling, which obviously played a role in Johnson leaving Detroit to lead the Bears.
The Bears have some key free agents, including veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who led the team in receiving yards and targets last season. However, the team has far more questions on the offensive line with the likes of Teven Jenkins and Coleman Shelton set for free agency as well. They answered one of those with the addition of Thuney.
Chicago won the early offseason headlines by signing the best head coaching candidate in the market, now it's up to the front office to build the roster to justify the team being grouped with the likes of the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Chargers.
