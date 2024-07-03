Chiefs 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Kansas City Viewed as Virtual Lock to Make Postseason)
The two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are to the surprise of very few at the top of the odds board in 2024.
The Chiefs are co-favorites to make it three in a row this season with most of the roster back in the fold, headlined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in addition to pass rusher Chris Jones. Oddsmakers aren’t expecting much of a drop in play from Kansas City, making the team a heavy favorite to make the postseason.
Here is the Chiefs odds to make the playoffs from FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: -520
- No: +370
Chiefs Viewed as Near Certainty to Make NFL Playoffs
The Chiefs have an implied probability of 83.9% to make the postseason in the eyes of oddsmakers.
It makes sense that Kansas City is viewed as a near lock to make the postseason given the state of the AFC West. While the Chiefs always have a Super Bowl mandate with Patrick Mahomes on the roster, its apparent that a contender in the division won’t emerge this season.
The Raiders and Broncos continue to look for stability amidst recent coaching changes and the Chargers are also beginning a new era under head coach Jim Harbaugh as the team looks to replenish the roster around Justin Herbert.
The Chiefs have won the last eight AFC West titles, and there’s not a true challenger at this point to stop a ninth consecutive crown. Of course, if the Chiefs were to surprisingly not win the AFC West, the team is a viable threat to get a Wild Card berth.
Oddsmakers are making you pay a hefty tax in order to get in on KC to make the postseason as its viewed as an incredibly likely outcome.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.