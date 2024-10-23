Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Stagnant After DeAndre Hopkins Trade
The Chiefs swung another trade for a wide receiver ahead of the deadline, the third straight year they’ve done so, aquiring former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans for a fourth- or fifth-round pick, depending on Hopkins’ production.
While the trade aquisitions in 2022 and 2023, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman, respectively, directly helped lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl titles, oddsmakers haven’t moved the Chiefs odds to win the Super Bowl following this trade.
Already the betting favorite to win the title, the undefeated Chiefs remained at +430 on FanDuel and +400 on DraftKings after the trade for Hopkins.
This isn’t to say oddsmakers believe they don’t have a better chance of winning now than they did before. It’s more suggesting they already baked in a trade for the Chiefs in the original odds.
With stud WR Rashee Rice out for the year, Hollywood Brown not expected to return before the playoffs, if at all, and Juju Smith-Schuster dealing with a hamstring injury, the Chiefs had to make a trade for a WR. What they got is a 32-year-old who’s past his prime, but still should see a nice boost in production with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.
Kansas City (6-0) has a current OVER/UNDER win total of 14.5 at FanDuel with the OVER a +106 underdog versus the UNDER at -132.
The Chiefs acquired Toney in 2022 and he caught a TD and set up the game-winning TD with an epic punt return in Super Bowl LVII. Last year, they reacquired Hardman in a trade and he also caught a TD in the Super Bowl.
Hopkins now has 11 weeks of game action to get acclimated to the Chiefs offensive scheme. He is no longer the dominant deep threat he was with the Texans and Cardinals, but he has good hands and will likely assume the role Rice had catching mid-range passes and trying to gain yards after the catch. He’s just not as strong or explosive as Rice.
The Ravens, winners of five straight games, are second in the Super Bowl odds at +550 on FanDuel. The Lions (+750), 49ers (+850), and Bills (+1100) round out the Top 5.
