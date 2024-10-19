Chiefs vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (History Says Back Georgie Kittle)
The Chiefs and 49ers meet in a Super Bowl rematch with the Niners trying to spoil Kansas City's undefeated season.
George Kittle has been a cheat code for the 49ers against the Chiefs when looking at prior history, and this Week 7 showdown should feature more of the same for San Francisco's tight end. Further, can history give us a look into how to bet on Patrick Mahomes' interception prop?
Here's our favorite player props for Chiefs vs. 49ers.
Best Player Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers
- Jordan Mason Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- George Kittle OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards
- Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception
Jordan Mason Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Mason is fully healthy ahead of the 49ers game against the Chiefs, and will resume duties as the team’s lead running back.
Filling in for Christian McCaffrey, Mason has been stellar this season. He has at least 14 carries in each game prior to last week’s game against the Seahawks when he got hurt while also rushing in three touchdowns.
The Chiefs are an elite defense, third in rushing touchdowns allowed per game, but in a game that should feature red zone chances for both teams, I’m going to side with Mason to find paydirt at plus money.
George Kittle OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Kittle was shut down in last year’s Super Bowl, only catching two passes for four yards, but in the two regular season games prior, he has had the Chiefs’ number.
In the pair of games, Kittle has combined for 16 targets and 11 catches with 177 yards to boot. He remains a focal point of the 49ers offense despite some streaky results this season, only clearing this number in three of five games.
However, he has at least four targets in each game, topping out at eight, and his lowest output is 40 yards, giving him a pretty sturdy floor.
In a high leverage game, I’m going to count on Kittle to be featured heavily in the game plan and to outperform expectations.
Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception
Mahomes has thrown an interception in every game this season, yet we are getting a near coin flip for him to throw one in this game against an elite defense.
The Niners are among the most turnover-driven defenses in the NFL this season, forcing six interceptions already this season, top 10 in the league. As the Chiefs continue to try to work in new playmakers in place of the likes of Rashee Rice at wide receiver, I believe turnover worthy plays will continue from the three-time Super Bowl MVP.
For what it’s worth, Mahomes has thrown an interception against the 49ers in all but one in his career.
