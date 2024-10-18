Chiefs vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (San Francisco Will Get Its Super Bowl Revenge)
A Super Bowl rematch is on tap for NFL Week 7 action when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs have got off to a 5-0 start in their bid to be the first team to successfully win three-straight Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the 49ers stumbled out of the gates to start the year, but they've now posted back-to-back impressive wins and are hoping to carry that momentum into Sunday's big rematch.
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the final score for this interconference showdown.
Chiefs vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs +1.5 (-110)
- 49ers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: +102
- 49ers: -122
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
The spread in this game has remained steady throughout the week. The total has shifted half a point from 47.5 down to 47.0.
At -122 odds, the 49ers have a 54.95% implied probability of winning this game.
Chiefs vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the 49ers to successfully get their revenge against the Chiefs on Sunday:
The biggest advantage the Chiefs would have in this game is the fact they're coming off a BYE, but with the 49ers taking care of business on Thursday night, they're coming off a mini BYE week of their own.
Kansas City, despite being undefeated, hasn't played nearly as well as their record indicates. They're 10th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.4), 10th in EPA per play, and 12th in opponent EPA per play.
The 49ers stumbled at times to start the year but they've shown they've found their stride as they usually do during this part of the season. They've worked their way up to now ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.1) this season and first (+2.2) over each team's last three games.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward this game going OVER. The 49ers have been rolling along offensively this season, but have struggled at times on defense. I expect both offenses to be able to score throughout the game, but the 49ers will eventually come out on top.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.