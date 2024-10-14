SI

Chiefs vs. 49ers Opening Odds: Beware of This Patrick Mahomes Underdog Trend

The Kansas City Chiefs are underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, but Patrick Mahomes has thrived in this spot in his career.

Peter Dewey

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been favored in their first five games of the 2024 season, but coming out of their Week 6 bye, they're set as underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Kansas City set as a 1.5-point underdog -- very similar odds to the Super Bowl last season when Kansas City won in overtime.

While Chiefs fans may not like to see their 5-0 Chiefs set as underdogs against a 3-3 San Francisco squad, there is a trend on their side.

In his career as an underdog, Patrick Mahomes is 11-1-1 against the spread and 10-3 straight up, an insane mark.

The Chiefs have gotten off to a fast start this season for bettors, going 4-1 against the spread despite being favored in every game. The only matchup that Kansas City has failed to cover in during the 2024 season was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

San Francisco is coming off a big win on Thursday night in Week 6 agains the Seattle Seahawks, but it is just 3-3 against the spread on the season.

Don't be shocked if Mahomes and the Chiefs pick up a win as underdogs -- he's done it 76.9 percent of the time in his career.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
