Chiefs vs. 49ers Opening Odds: Beware of This Patrick Mahomes Underdog Trend
The Kansas City Chiefs have been favored in their first five games of the 2024 season, but coming out of their Week 6 bye, they're set as underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.
BetMGM Sportsbook has Kansas City set as a 1.5-point underdog -- very similar odds to the Super Bowl last season when Kansas City won in overtime.
While Chiefs fans may not like to see their 5-0 Chiefs set as underdogs against a 3-3 San Francisco squad, there is a trend on their side.
In his career as an underdog, Patrick Mahomes is 11-1-1 against the spread and 10-3 straight up, an insane mark.
The Chiefs have gotten off to a fast start this season for bettors, going 4-1 against the spread despite being favored in every game. The only matchup that Kansas City has failed to cover in during the 2024 season was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
San Francisco is coming off a big win on Thursday night in Week 6 agains the Seattle Seahawks, but it is just 3-3 against the spread on the season.
Don't be shocked if Mahomes and the Chiefs pick up a win as underdogs -- he's done it 76.9 percent of the time in his career.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.