Chiefs vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 11 (The Longshot Bet to Make)
The Chiefs and Bills meet in a potential postseason preview in Week 11 action.
While there will be a ton of eyes on the likes of Josh Allen and his ability to rush the ball into the end zone, the unheralded members of the team stick out as juicy anytime touchdown scorer bets, including veterans Dawson Knox and Samaje Perine. Due to injuries along each roster, both players may be in for increased reps, making each attractive long shot bets.
Here’s how to attack the anytime touchdown scorer prop market in arguably the biggest game of the 2024 season.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Bills
- Josh Allen (+135)
- Dawson Knox (+320)
- Samaje Perine (+950)
Josh Allen (+135)
Allen has run in four touchdowns this season, and when the Bills get inside the two yard line, it’s sticking with the Bills’ starting quarterback.
In a game with an average total, but two elite quarterbacks, there should be scoring chances on both sides, so I’ll go with the team’s most consistent threat around the goal line in Allen.
Dawson Knox (+320)
Dalton Kincaid is set to miss this game, opening up more targets for the veteran Knox to cash in on.
Knox has plenty of experience with Allen and has been a touchdown threat during his time with Buffalo, but has started to give way to the second year tight end Kincaid. However, with Kincaid out, I’m going to pounce on the long odds that haven’t adjusted for additional workload.
Samaje Perine (+950)
This is admittedly a long shot, but Perine has continued to emerge as a key receiver in the Chiefs offense.
Perine has at least two targets in three of the last five games, including a touchdown catch two weeks ago against the Buccaneers. While he’s not a threat to run the ball much, he has 14 carries on the season, he has 19 targets and is on the field about 25% of the time.
With a steady dose of reps, Perine can be a worthwhile longshot as a pass catcher.
