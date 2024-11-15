Chiefs vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Kansas City Will Find a Way to Win)
As much has changed in the NFL this season, it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are once again on a collision course to decide each other's fate. They'll meet in the regular season this Sunday in Week 11 action in what has a strong chance of being a playoff preview.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this AFC showdown and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs +2.5 (-110)
- Bills -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs +115
- Bills -135
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
The Bills opened as 1-point favorites but the spread shifted quickly in favor of Buffalo. The Bills are now 2.5-point favorites. The total has dropped half a point from 46.5 to 46.0.
Chiefs vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I give up betting against the Chiefs when they're underdogs:
I'm done trying to big-brain games involving the Chiefs. I've been the guy who time and time again has bet against the Chiefs in big games. I cite metrics, advanced analytics, and other variables, convinced the Chiefs aren't as good as their opponent. Then I live to regret that almost every single time. I'm done making that mistake.
I don't know if it's voodoo or some type of clutch gene that belongs only to the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but a 12-1-1 career spread record as an underdog speaks for itself. I will take the points with the Chiefs in the latest edition of a Josh Allen vs. Mahomes showdown.
With the total set at 46, I'm going to take the UNDER. The Chiefs' defense has been the far superior unit on this Kansas City team and they're a big reason why they're winning games. The Bills defense has also been underrated this season, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per play.
Final score prediction: Chiefs 21, Bills 20
