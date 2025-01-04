Chiefs vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
It’s win and get in for the Denver Broncos in Week 18, as they have a third straight chance to win a 10th game and clinch a playoff spot in the AFC.
Luckily for Sean Payton’s squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are resting Patrick Mahomes in Week 18. Carson Wentz will start for Kansas City, and as a result, the Broncos are heavily favored at home.
When it comes to betting props in this game, the Chiefs are extremely tough to trust since they’ll be playing backups and don’t exactly intend to win this game.
So, I have a few players to look at on the Denver side if you want to wager on this Week 18 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Broncos in Week 18
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+115)
- Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Jaleel McLaughlin OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+115)
The most consistent offensive performer for Denver this season, Courtland Sutton found the end zone for the seventh time in 16 games in Week 17.
Over his last nine games, Sutton has 81 targets, 55 receptions, 706 receiving yards and five scores. He found the end zone (and picked up 70 receiving yards) in his first meeting with the Chiefs this season.
With Denver in must-win mode, expect Sutton to be heavily involved in this offense.
Marvin Mims Jr. OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
A former second-round pick, Marvin Mims Jr. is quickly developing into an important deep threat in this offense with Bo Nix at quarterback.
Last week, Mims had a career game, catching eight passes for 103 yards and two scores, including the game-tying touchdown that forced overtime.
Given his big-play ability, Mims could clear this prop on just one catch on Sunday. In fact, he’s gone over this total in five of his last six games, including two 100-yard performances.
Mims also had four catches against the Chiefs earlier this season, so don’t be shocked if he’s involved a lot in the game plan in Week 18.
Jaleel McLaughlin OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
Even though he missed Week 16 with a quad injury, Jalee McLaughlin has taken control of the lead role in the Denver backfield.
Over his last three games, McLaughlin has multiple games over this total despite playing less than 50 percent of Denver’s snaps in each game:
- Week 14: 14 carries, 84 yards (24 snaps)
- Week 15: 7 carries, 21 yards (15 snaps)
- Week 17: 10 carries, 69 yards (14 snaps)
McLaughlin is touching the ball more than half of the time he’s on the field as of late, and he should push double-digit carries against a tough Kansas City defense. While the Chiefs are giving up just 4.2 yards per carry, McLaughlin is averaging 4.7 yards per carry in 2024 and should clear this prop if he receives double-digit carries again in Week 18.
