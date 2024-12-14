Chiefs vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are set to face-off in an NFL Week 15 showdown.
The Chiefs will lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a few more wins, but they would be smart not to overlook the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland has looked like a completely different team since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback which has created some great betting opportunities in the prop market.
Let's dive into it.
Chiefs vs. Browns Player Prop Bets
- Jameis Winston OVER 251.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Nick Chubb UNDER 40.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+220)
Jameis Winston OVER 251.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Jameis Winston has thrived since taking over the starting role for the Browns. We all know about his 497-yard performance against the Broncos but he also threw for 395 yards against the Saints a couple of weeks before that and 334 yards in a winning effort against the Ravens in his first start.
Now, he gets to face a Chiefs secondary that ranks 21st in opponent dropback EPA and 20th in opponent dropback success rate. He's in a great spot to soar over 251.5 pass yards on Sunday.
Nick Chubb UNDER 40.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Nick Chubb's usage has dropped off significantly the past two weeks. He played in just 34% of snaps against the Broncos in Week 13 and then 36% of snaps in Week 14 against the Steelers. The decrease in workload makes sense when you realize the running back is averaging just 3.13 yards per rush this season. It's time for us to accept the fact we're not going to see vintage Nick Chubb in 2024.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+220)
DeAndre Hopkins has become a touchdown machine since joining the Chiefs, already scoring four touchdowns since being added to their roster. Kansas City is desperate for increased red zone efficiency and their best performances have been when they've targeted Hopkins.
This bet is also aided by the fact the Browns have allowed 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
