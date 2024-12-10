SI

Chiefs vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15

Iain MacMillan

The Chiefs are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games ahead of their Week 15 game against the Browns.
The Kansas City Chiefs found a new way win in the final minutes by kicking a "doink-and-in" field goal on the last play of the game to defeat the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Now, they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 15 with a chance to take one step closer toward locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Browns have been eliminated from the playoffs at 3-10, but they have a chance to play spoiler on Sunday.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.

Chiefs vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Chiefs -6.5 (-105)
  • Browns +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs -285
  • Browns +230

Total

  • 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Chiefs vs. Browns How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Field
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Chiefs record: 12-1
  • Browns record: 3-10

Chiefs vs. Browns Betting Trends

  • Chiefs are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games
  • Chiefs are 18-1 straight up in their last 19 games
  • Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. Browns
  • Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
  • Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
  • Browns are 0-6 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC West opponents

Chiefs vs. Browns Injury Reports

Chiefs Injury Report

  • D.J. Humphries, OT - Questionable
  • Joshua Williams, CB - Questionable
  • Mecole Hardman, WR - IR
  • Harrison Butker, K - IR

Browns Injury Report

  • Jamari Thrash, WR - Questionable
  • Cedric Tillman, WR - Questionable
  • Sam Kamara, DE - Questionable
  • Greg Newsome II, CB - Questionable
  • Mike Ford Jr., CB - Questionable

Chiefs vs. Browns Key Players to Watch

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco: The Chiefs' offense looks much better with a healthy Pacheco in the backfield. He's averaging 4.3 yards per carry since returning to their lineup, giving their offense a much-needed boost of electricity. He's going to be a key player for them moving forward.

Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy: The Browns' receiver has thrives since Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback. He's not 56 yards away from reaching 1,000 on the season and has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games. He could have a big game against a banged-up Chiefs secondary.

Chiefs vs. Browns Prediction and Pick

The Chiefs have shown they will find ways to win games, but they simply can't cover a spread, especially as big favorites. It makes sense when you consider how much worse they are from a metrics standpoint than their 12-1 record indicates. They rank 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.2, which is worse than the likes of the Titans and the same mark as the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland has a better Net Yards per Play over their last three games (+0.2) than the Chiefs do over those same three games (-0.8), yet the Browns are set as significant underdogs.

Look for the Winston to Jeudy connection to get going in this game. The Chiefs rank 21st in opponent dropback EPA and 20th in opponent dropback success rate this season.

I'll take the Browns to cover the spread to cause the Chiefs to move to 0-8 ATS in their last eight games.

Pick: Browns +6.5 (-115)

