Chiefs vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Target Rashee Rice)
The Kansas City Chiefs could be in for an easier game in Week 4 of the NFL season if the Los Angeles Chargers can’t play Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) on Sunday afternoon.
Herbert played through – and re-aggravated – the injury in Week 4, leading to Taylor Heinicke replacing him. The Chargers scored just 10 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 1 scoring defense, and they may be a tough team to trust in the anytime touchdown scorer market if Herbert can’t go.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, have scored over 20 points in all three of their games, and Rashee Rice has been dominant on the outside, leading the league in receptions.
There are a few playmakers on Kansas City that are worth betting on, so let’s break down the anytime touchdown targets for this AFC West rivalry matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rashee Rice Anytime TD (+130)
- J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (+145)
- Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+220)
Rashee Rice Anytime TD (+130)
Nobody in the NFL has more receptions than Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice (24) through the first three weeks of the 2024 season.
Rice has found the end zone twice in 2024, picking up at least five receptions and at least 75 yards in all three of his games.
With Travis Kelce looking like an afterthought in the Kansas City offense early on in 2024, Rice is a must-bet at plus money each week.
J.K. Dobbins Anytime TD (+145)
The Chargers may be without Justin Herbert, and even if he plays, I expect them to lean heavily on the running game on Sunday.
J.K. Dobbins has been by far the best running back for Los Angeles, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and finding the end zone in two of his three games this season.
Kansas City is only allowing 4.3 yards per carry, but it has allowed two rushing touchdowns in 2024. With Dobbins likely pushing 20 touches after an 18-touch Week 3, I like him to score in this divisional matchup.
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+220)
The former star running back with the Chiefs is back, and I think he could be in line to find the end zone in Week 4.
It took just one week for the Chiefs to elevate Hunt from the practice squad, and I think there’s a chance he ends up taking this backfield from Carson Steele and Samaje Perine this season.
While those two players weren’t bad in Week 3, there’s a reason the Chiefs brought in Hunt this season. Don’t be shocked if he punches one in on Sunday.
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.