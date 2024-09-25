Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL Betting Odds Suggest Justin Herbert Will Miss Week 4
Disaster struck for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they lost a few key players to injury, including their stud rookie offensive tackle, Joe Alt, and their star quarterback, Justin Herbert.
Alt has since been put on Injured Reserve, so we know he won't be playing in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Herbert is officially listed as questionable with his status still up in the air.
Unfortunately, we need to look no further than the betting odds to determine there's little chance Herbert will be strapping on his helmet this week. Let's take a look.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds and Spread
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -8 (-110)
- Chargers +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -425
- Chargers +330
At the current odds, the Chiefs are being given an 80.95% chance of beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
Odds Indicate Herbert Will be Sidelined in Week 4
The Chargers enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record and while the Chiefs would be favored regardless of who's at quarterback for Los Angeles, it's safe to say that if Herbert was expected to take the field, Kansas City wouldn't be an 8-point road favorite with an 80.95% implied probability of winning.
That means that sharp bettors and oddsmakers expect the Chargers will roll with their backup quarterback, Taylor Heinicke. The good news is Heinicke has proven to be a competent quarterback at times throughout his career. He had a solid 2021 campaign in Washington, but failed to meet expectations in Atlanta last year.
He gives the Chargers a fighting chance on Sunday, but they're still significantly bigger underdogs than they would be if Herbert was ready to go.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
