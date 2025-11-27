Chiefs vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep rolling when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys erased a 21-0 deficit against the Eagles for their second straight win, while the Chiefs got back on track with an overtime victory against the Colts.
There should be plenty of scoring in this one with the total set at a high 52.5.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Thanksgiving Day matchup in Week 13.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Cowboys
- Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+165)
- George Pickens Anytime TD (+155)
- Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+220)
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+165)
Isiah Pacheco is hoping to return from a three-game absence on Thursday afternoon, but he may not get the bulk of the carries with the way Kareem Hunt has been playing.
Hunt is coming off his best game of the year, running for 104 yards on 30 carries. He took one of those for a touchdown, giving him a score in four straight weeks.
The back now has seven touchdowns in 11 games this season, and we’re getting a nice +165 price for him to make it five in a row.
George Pickens Anytime TD (+155)
George Pickens is dealing with knee and calf injuries, but it’d be surprising if he didn’t suit up for this Thanksgiving Day matchup.
Pickens has put up back-to-back games with nine catches and at least 140 yards plus a touchdown against the Raiders and Eagles. He’s been the perfect addition to play alongside CeeDee Lamb, and the two are each getting their fair share of targets.
With eight touchdowns in 11 games, I’ll take Pickens to score on Thursday at these +155 odds.
Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+220)
While Pickens and Lamb draw all of the attention on the outside, tight end Jake Ferguson gets to fly under the radar a bit in Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys tight end gets a handful of targets per game and has seven touchdowns in 11 contests this season.
Ferguson had a stretch of six touchdowns in four weeks in the middle of the season, and the Chiefs have allowed a tight end to score in two of their last three games. I’ll take the tight end at +220 on a short week in Dallas.
