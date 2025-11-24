Chiefs vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
A pair of teams fighting for playoff spots face off on Thanksgiving, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.
These teams both turned in massive wins in Week 12 to improve their playoff hopes, as the Chiefs came back to beat the Indianapolis Colts (moving to 6-5 in the process) while the Cowboys scored 24 unanswered to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on a walk-off field goal.
Dallas sits at 5-5-1 in the 2025 season, but it has won two games in a row since the trade deadline. Dak Prescott and company showed some serious resilience on Sunday, and they will have to do the same on Thanksgiving since oddsmakers already have them as home underdogs in this matchup.
KC is third in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but it’s currently outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. Can it pick up a road win to put the pressure on the other teams in the wild card hunt?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, betting trends, a player to watch and a prediction for this Week 13 clash.
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
- Cowboys +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -185
- Cowboys: +154
Total
- 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chiefs vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 27
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chiefs record: 6-5
- Cowboys record: 5-5-1
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- The Cowboys are 34-22-1 all time on Thanksgiving.
- The Cowboys are 6-5 against the spread this season.
- Kansas City is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Dallas is 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
- The Chiefs are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 7-4 in the Cowboys’ 11 games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Chiefs’ 11 games this season.
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Isiah Pacheco – questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, Chiefs
Rashee Rice went off in Week 12, making multiple long receptions down the stretch to lead the Chiefs to a win over the Colts.
He finished with eight catches for 141 yards in the win, pushing his season totals to 34 receptions for 394 yards and three scores in just five games. There’s no doubt that Rice is the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Chiefs, and he should have a field day against a Dallas secondary that is one of the worst in the NFL.
Rice has at least four catches in every game he’s appeared in this season, including six or more catches in four of those matchups. If Dallas can’t slow him down, the Chiefs offense should dominate in this game.
But, it is worth noting that Rice tweaked his hamstring in Week 12 and may be at less than 100 percent on Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
This matchup may seem like a perfect one to bet the OVER, but I actually think the total is a little too high on a short week.
Dallas’ defense has looked much better over the last two weeks since acquiring Quinnen Williams, as it held the Eagles without a point in the second half in Week 12.
In fact, the Cowboys have allowed just 37 points across two games since the trade deadline.
Meanwhile, the UNDER has been money in KC’s games this season (8-3), and the defense slowed down a vaunted Indianapolis attack on Sunday. While the Cowboys and Chiefs both can explode on offense, KC entered Week 12 with the second-fewest points allowed in the NFL.
Since both of these teams are on a short week after down to the wire wins on Sunday, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a slow start on Thanksgiving.
I’ll take the UNDER with this total already above 50 on Thursday.
Pick: UNDER 52.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
