Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds Movement: Total Already Climbing Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
We're less than 24 hours away from the Super Bowl 59 matchup being set and we're already seeing some significant movement in the odds.
While the spread has stayed relatively the same, with the Chiefs being set as 1.5-point favorites, we've seen some movement on the total. Sharp and professional bettors are expecting this to be a higher-scoring affair than what the oddsmakers initially thought.
Let's take a look.
Super Bowl 59 OVER/UNDER
- Opening total: 48.5
- Total as of Jan. 27: 49.5
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Bettors Expect High-Scoring Affair
The total for Super Bowl 59 opened at 48.5 but it has since increased a point to 49.5, and I wouldn't be surprised if it increases further as we approach next Sunday.
The total closed at 51.5 when these two teams faced off in Super Bowl 57 two years ago and it cleared that number with ease with 73 combined points being scored in the game. With that in mind, neither team has been kind to OVER bettors this season. The OVER has gone 9-11 in Eagles games this season and 8-11 in Chiefs games. The OVER is 2-1 in Eagles games this postseason while it's 1-1 in the Chiefs' two playoff games.
The OVER has cashed in two straight Super Bowls but before that, the total remained UNDER in five straight games dating back to Super Bowl 53 which was a 13-3 snooze-fest between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
