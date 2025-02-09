Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl: Kansas City Remains Favorite on Sunday
Super Bowl Sunday has arrived!
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history on Sunday night, as they're favored against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and looking to become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Meanwhile, the Eagles are aiming to get revenge on a Chiefs team that beat them in Super Bowl LVII just a few seasons ago.
During the regular season, Kansas City dropped just two games -- including a Week 18 game where it rested its starters -- and it knocked off Houston and Buffalo in the playoffs to reach the Super Bowl. The Eagles also had a great regular season, going 14-3 before beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders to advance to Super Bowl LIX.
Here's a look at the odds for this matchup just hours before kickoff tonight.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl LIX
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -120
- Eagles: +100
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
After Philadelphia closed as the favorite in Super Bowl LVII, it appears that the Chiefs will close as the favorite in Super Bowl LIX -- barring a last-second change in the odds.
Earlier this week, we saw the like move dramatically for this game at ESPN BET, but oddsmakers at DraftKings have kept Kansas City as the favorite.
There has also been movement on the total since opening -- down from 49.5 to 48.5 -- and the moneyline. Kansas City opened as a -130 favorite, but it is down to -120 ahead of kickoff. The Eagles are set at even money (+100) to win tonight.
In his postseason career, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 7-0 against the spread when the line is within three points -- a great sign for Kansas City tonight. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts has never lost a home playoff game in his NFL career, but he's 0-3 straight up in road or neutral site games (including Super Bowl LVII).
This should be an interesting matchup between two teams with a ton of Super Bowl experience. IF you're looking for picks for this game, make sure to check out all of our content on SI Betting, including our team and the SI NFL team's pick to win Super Bowl LIX here.
