Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 59 Line Moves Dramatically at One Sportsbook
As reports of big bets continue to come in ahead of the Super Bowl, there hadn’t been massive line movement with the Chiefs being slight favorites over the Eagles.
That changed on Friday morning as ESPNBET was the first sportsbook to move the Super Bowl 59 moneyline from Chiefs -120 to -110, signaling the game is being viewed as a pick ‘em.
After opening as high as -2.5, Kansas City had been sitting as a -1.5 point chalk and in the neighborhood of -125 on the moneyline in its rematch against Philadelphia, the Eagles support has moved the line to a coin flip ahead of Sunday's title game.
It’s worth noting that the point spread still shows the Chiefs are -1 in this one, but with the odds shaded towards the Eagles as underdogs. While there appears to be hesitancy to shift towards Philadelphia too much, there is a ton of sentiment on the Eagles that is gradually moving this game closer to a pick 'em across the board.
The NFC champion Eagles have been receiving plenty of support in the betting market, and as we get closer to the game and limits go up, sportsbooks are becoming more comfortable moving the line in their direction.
In Super Bowl 57, the Eagles closed as 2.5-point favorites before losing 38-35. Now, the roles have been reversed, but the betting market has disagreed with oddsmakers' early sentiment on the Chiefs, who are looking to become the first team to win a third Super Bowl in a row.
Below, you will find the updated odds for Super Bowl 59.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 59 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chiefs: -1 (-105)
- Eagles: +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -110
- Eagles: -110
Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of ESPNBET
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
