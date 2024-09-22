Chiefs vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons will meet in the Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football.
If you want to know the odds for the game as well as Jennifer Piacenti's best bet, you can find those in her full betting preview here.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. Anytime touchdown bets are made for prime-time football. All we need for these wagers to cash is for the player we bet on to find the end zone. I'm targeting three players to find the end zone on Sunday night.
Chiefs vs. Falcons Touchdown Bets
- Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown +175
- Kyle Pitts Anytime Touchdown +220
- JuJu Smith-Schuster Anytime Touchdown +950
Xavier Worthy Touchdown
One of the weaknesses of the Falcons defense is their lack of depth. Their safeties may be the best in the NFL and their No. 1 corner, AJ Terrell, is borderline elite, but the No. 2 cornerback is Mike Hughes, who is a player I envision Patrick Mahomes attacking throughout the game.
If Terrell covers Rashee Rice, it'd be Hughes over Xavier Worthy, meaning a big game for the rookie wide receiver could be in store.
Kyle Pitts Touchdown
The Chiefs have been atrocious defending against tight ends this season. They allowed Isaiah Likely to rack up nine receptions for 111 yards in Week 1 and then let Mike Gesicki of the Bengals record seven catches for 91 yards in Week 2.
If that trend continues in Week 3, Kyle Pitts could be in for a big game. He has already scored once this season, and this could be a great spot to bet on him to score a second.
JuJu Smith-Schuster Touchdown
If you want a dark horse option to find the end zone, consider JuJu Smith-Schuster. He has already been targeted in the red zone once this season, dropping a touchdown in the opening week against the Baltimore Ravens.
As I wrote above, the top-heavy Falcons secondary will likely do a good job shutting down the Chiefs' top options, leaving Mahomes in a good position to target some of the players further down the depth chart. At almost 10-1 odds, this wager is worth a sprinkle.
