Chiefs vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons host the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.
The game total is 46.5, with the visiting Chiefs favored by 3.5 points.
Both teams are coming off a close win, and the Chiefs will be without RB Isaiah Pacheco after he suffered an injury in Week 2.
Here’s how we are going to bet this game plays out.
Sunday Night Football Player Props
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 18.5 rushing yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Xavier Worthy OVER 44.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Bijan Robinson UNDER 71.5 rushing yards (-114) via FanDuel
Patrick Mahomes over 18.5 rushing yards (-115)
Mahomes had 29 rushing yards last week vs. the Bengals, and opposing passers have been fine with using their legs vs. the Atlanta defense. The Falcons have allowed an average of 71 rushing yards per game to opposing QBs this season (Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts).
Mahomes can scramble, and Andy Reid may even scheme a designed run. Mahomes exceeded this prop in fifteen of 22 total games last season - including racking up 66 ground yards in the Super Bowl.
Xavier Worthy over 44.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)
I like this prop for Worthy, who made a rushing attempt in both games this season. With no Isiah Pacheco, Andy Reid will get creative with his rookie speedster.
Worthy had 68 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in his season debut, and after a quiet Week 2, I’m willing to bet he’ll make another impression in Prime Time.
Bijan Robinson under 71.5 rushing yards (-114)
It’s not fun to root for an under, but the Chiefs are a tough matchup for Robinson. Kansas City has allowed an average of just 57 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, including 46 yards to Derrick Henry and 65 total yards to Zack Moss/Chase Brown.
They have allowed only one gain of more than ten yards in 30 attempts, for an average of just 3.80 this season. Robinson had just 68 yards in Week 1 on 18 carries vs. the Steelers, and with Tyler Allegeier taking a few carries, too, I don’t expect Robinson to reach 72 in what should be a negative game script for the Falcons.
