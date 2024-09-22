Chiefs vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 3
The NFL Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a rare interconference showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.
The Chiefs are in the midst of their journey of becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three years straight and have started their 2024 campaign with a 2-0 record. Meanwhile, the Falcons were facing an 0-2 deficit to start the season but pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in recent history to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Now, at 1-1, the Falcons are ready to see how they stack up against the NFL's best.
The last time these two teams played was on December 27, 2020, when the Chiefs squeaked past the Falcons by a final score of 17-14.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for Sunday night and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score of the game.
Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Falcons +3 (-102)
- Chiefs -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Falcons +146
- Chiefs -174
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
We have seen some significant line movement in this game throughout the week. On Sunday night, the Chiefs opened up as 5.5-points in Atlanta. After the Falcons looked impressive in their Monday night win against the Eagles, the game re-opened down a point at Chiefs -4.5. Since Tuesday morning, the line has continued to shrink and has moved another 1.5 points down to Chiefs -3, a total movement of 2.5 points since the opening line last Sunday.
Despite all the movement to the point spread, the total has remained steady at 46.5.
Chiefs vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I was betting on the Chiefs when the spread was at -4.5, so with it now down to -3 at FanDuel, I like the Chiefs even more:
The Falcons pulled off the improbable win on Monday night, but now they have to face Patrick Mahomes on Sunday Night Football off a short week in what will be a nightmare matchup for Atlanta.
The Falcons' biggest weakness on defense is their lack of depth in the secondary and if anyone can take advantage of that, it's Mahomes and his plethora of weapons. Atlanta's lack of pass rush is also going to allow the three-time Super Bowl winner to sit back in the pocket and pick the Falcons apart.
The Falcons' path to victory is running the ball early and often and keeping Mahomes off the field, but Kansas City is still the right side in this one at -3.
But, what about the total? The Falcons, despite having a subpar pass-rush and depth issues in the secondary, is still a borderline top 10 unit in the league. Offensively, Atlanta will likely lean on the run game in an attempt to keep Mahomes off the field. If both teams run the ball, the clock keeps moving which will leave less time for points to be scored.
I think the Chiefs win and cover, but I'm going to predict the total for the game stays UNDER the set mark of 46.5.
Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Falcons 16
