Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will start its campaign to be the first team to successfully three-peat on Saturday night when they open their preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars, who imploded down the stretch and eventually lost the AFC South in the final week of the season, will look to get 2024 started off on the right foot.
Let's dive into the betting odds and my best bet for this exhibition showdown.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs +1.5 (-115)
- Jaguars -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chiefs +100
- Jaguars -120
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/NFL+
- Chiefs preseason record: 0-0
- Jaguars preseason record: 0-0
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Andy Reid is 46-47 straight up and 46-45-2 against the spread in the preseason
- Doug Pederson 12-13 SU and 13-12 against the spread in the preseason
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy: One rookie that can make an immediate impact for the team that drafted them is Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs' first round pick. The Texas product has shown unbelievable speed and athleticism and may emerge as a top weapon for Patrick Mahomes this season. He'll make his Chiefs debut on Saturday night.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: Xavier Worthy isn't the only rookie receiver that will be intriguing to watch. Brian Thomas Jr., the first round pick for the Jaguars, has a chance to emerge as the No. 2 target for Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk will be the clear top target, but if the LSU product can impress through the preseason, look for him to have a strong rookie season.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
Both teams are expected to play their starters for the majority of the first quarter, so which side should we bet on in what's set as a pick'em?
When both head coaches have similar preseason records and both teams plan on playing their starters for the first quarter, I like to look at the backup quarterbacks to try to determine which offense will be more efficient in the second half. You have to like what the Jaguars have in Mac Jones as a backup. Things may not have panned out for him in New England, but a fresh start in Jacksonville could be hugely beneficial for the former first round pick.
Meanwhile, Carson Wentz is second on the depth chart behind Mahomes. The once elite player has looked less than stellar in his veteran years and I don't expect him to look any better when he gets in the game throughout the preseason.
I'll back the Jaguars in this opening preseason game.
Pick: Jaguars -120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
