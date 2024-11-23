Chiefs vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12 (Trust Worthy)
The Chiefs had its first loss of the season, but will look to bounce back against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers.
While Bryce Young has led the Panthers to two straight wins, his numbers still don’t indicate that he can lead an offensive against a Super Bowl contending defense that is sure to ratchet up the pressure.
Here’s three player props for Chiefs vs. Panthers in Week 12.
Best Player Props for Chiefs vs. Panthers in NFL Week 12
- Bryce Young UNDER 170.5 Passing Yards
- Xavier Worthy OVER 2.5 Receptions
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+175)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bryce Young UNDER 170.5 Passing Yards
Despite leading the Panthers to back-to-back wins, Young remains incredibly limited as a passer.
The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has cleared this total in two games this season, one being the team’s win two weeks ago against the Giants in which he passed for 171 yards.
The Chiefs may have a league average pass defense in terms of success rate and EPA/Dropback, but the team’s pass rush is elite against a shaky offensive line and a poor quarterback.
Off a loss, I like Kansas City’s defense to bow up and shut down the opposing passing game.
Xavier Worthy OVER 2.5 Receptions
Worthy continues to factor into the Chiefs passing game, leading the wide receiver in snaps this season, due in part to health.
While he mainly is a deep ball threat, Wirthy has been seeing a host of targets, four or more in all but two games this season. Some of these targets are deep shots that have a low likelihood, but in a likely blowout, I like the team to factor him in more in short yardage routes and screen passes with a high likelihood of completion.
On top of that, this is a more than reachable prop for Worthy, who has cleared this mark in half of his games and five of the last seven.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+175)
Hopkins was a midseason acquisition, but has been a key cog in the Chiefs continued success, catching 17 passes with two touchdowns in four games.
With a favorable matchup for the Chiefs, the Panthers have the second worst pass defense in terms of EPA/Dropback, this can be a big matchup for the Chiefs possession receiver and red zone threat to find the end zone.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.