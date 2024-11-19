Chiefs vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs' undefeated season is over, losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. The Chiefs are now coming off a loss and have failed to cover the spread in four-straight games. Despite that, they're double-digit favorites against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.
The Panthers are fresh off back-to-back wins and a BYE week, but it's a tall order to expect them to put up any kind of fight against the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -11 (-110)
- Panthers +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -650
- Panthers +450
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Chiefs Record: 9-1
- Panthers Record: 3-7
Chiefs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Panthers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Chiefs
- Chiefs are 8-1 straight up in their last nine road games
- Panthers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games
- Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
Chiefs vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Harrison Butker, K - IR
- Isiah Pacheco, RB - IR-R
- Charles Omenihu, DE - PUP-R
- Jared Wiley, TE - IR
- Jody Fortson, TE - IR
Panthers Injury Report
- Adam Thielen, WR - Questionable
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Questionable
- Jammie Robinson, S - Questionable
- Ikem Okwonu, OT - Questionable
- Miles Sanders, RB - Doubtful
Chiefs vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco: Reports indicate Isiah Pacheco is expected to return to the Chiefs' backfield in Week 12, which will give a significant boost to the Chiefs backfield. Kareem Hunt has averaged an unimpressive 3.7 yards per carry. We'll see what kind of work load the Chiefs give Pacheco on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: Not enough people are talking about how good Chuba Hubbard has been this season. He's averaging a blistering 5.1 yards per carry and if the Panthers want any chance to be in this game, running the ball and keeping Mahomes off the field is their best bet.
Chiefs vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs:
The Chiefs have been historically bad at covering spreads of over a touchdown in the Patrick Mahomes era. They're 12-16-2 against the spread in their last 30 games as a favorite of seven points or more, including failing to cover in three recent games against the Broncos, Buccaneers, and Raiders. With that being said, this is one of the rare times I'll bet on them to cover this massive spread.
Don't let the Carolina Panthers' two-game win streak fool you into thinking they have any redeeming qualities. Their offense ranks 30th in the NFL in EPA per play and their defense is 25th in opponent EPA per play. More importantly, their defense is 31st in opponent EPA on third down, which is a key stat when facing the Chiefs.
Kansas City thrives on third down. The Bills were able to match them on those plays in their meeting last week, which resulted in a Buffalo win, but Carolina has proved they're even worse on third down than others, giving me no faith they can hang with Kansas City.
I think the Chiefs run away with this one in their first dominant win since beating the Saints by 13 points in October.
Pick: Chiefs -11 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
