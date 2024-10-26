Chiefs vs. Raiders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Bet on Brock Bowers)
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to remain undefeated in the 2024 season when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, and there will be a new face on the Kansas City sideline.
The team acquired veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade this week after losing Rashee Rice for the season and JuJu Smith-Schuster to a hamstring injury.
Kansas City is heavily favored in this game, but I’m focusing on the anytime touchdown scorer market for some of the best plays in this one – including a prop from our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders
- Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (-140)
- Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+190)
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (-140)
Since returning to the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt has taken over as the bell cow for Andy Reid.
Over three games, Hunt has 14, 27 and 22 carries, amassing 249 rushing yards and three scores. Not only that, but Hunt has seen his snap count increase each week from 45 percent to 63 percent to 64 percent.
He’s taken over this backfield from Carson Steele, and he’s a must-bet to find the end zone against a Las Vegas defense that has allowed nine rushing touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry this season.
Brock Bowers Anytime TD (+190)
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has rookie tight end Brock Bowers as one of his favorite prop bets in Week 8. He broke down this play in his Player Prop Countdown article:
The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to defend against tight ends all season, so it makes sense to bet on one of the most effective tight ends in the league to find the end zone, especially at +255 odds.
The Raiders’ rookie tight end is tied for sixth in the NFL in targets this season with 60 and he has seen double-digit targets along with 8+ receptions in three-straight games. Additionally, if the Chiefs get out to a big lead, a negative game script should yield even more opportunities for Bowers through the air.
Bonus: DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD Outlook
Kansas City added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this week, but his role and status for Week 8 is up in the air since he doesn’t have much time to prep with the team.
Both Amari Cooper and Davante Adams played after trades last week, but Hopkins is entering a new offense (Adams had some familiarity) in a crucial division game.
While I don’t mind taking a shot on DHop, it’s worth noting his snap count may be limited this week.
