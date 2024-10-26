Chiefs vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (How to Bet on Brock Bowers)
The Chiefs and Raiders meet in AFC West in Week 8 as Kansas City looks to improve its unbeaten record.
While Kansas City is undefeated, Patrick Mahomes has had plenty of issues protecting the rock this season. How should we bet on Mahomes shaky play passing against the Raiders as big favorites? We have a bet that has hit in every game this season for you.
Further, the emergence of rookie Brock Bowers is notable for the Raiders offense. We'll help you bet on him in the player prop market.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 8
- Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception (-108)
- Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions (+112)
Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception (-108)
Mahomes may be the quarterback of the best team in the NFL, but facts are facts, and the two-time Super Bowl MVP is sloppy with the ball. He has an interception in every game this season.
The Raiders only have three interceptions on the season, one of the lowest marks in the league, but at about a coin flip odds, I’ll take my chances for the team to create a pick in this one at home.
Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions (+112)
With the Raiders catching nearly double digits, it’s likely the team is in a negative game script, which means the team will be throwing the ball for much of the game.
The rookie was a first round pick for a reason as the team has targeted him double digit times in the last three games.
He has gone over this total in the last three games and four times in seven games on the season, making me eager to back him at plus money to do it yet again.
