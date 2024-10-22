Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8 (How to Bet Total)
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to keep their undefeated season going as major road favorites in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell (fractured thumb) in Week 7, and they’re now just 2-5 on the season.
After trading away Davante Adams, the Raiders are clearly headed for a rebuilding season, and that’s why oddsmakers are expecting a Chiefs blowout in Week 8. Kansas City has lost a ton of weapons – mainly Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco – to injury this season, but Patrick Mahomes and company keep chugging along as the only undefeated team in the NFL.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this Week 8 matchup.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -9.5 (-112)
- Raiders +9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -455
- Raiders: +350
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chiefs vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chiefs record: 6-0
- Raiders record: 2-5
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Chiefs are 5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 3-4 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
- The Chiefs are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- Patrick Mahomes is 31-5 straight up against the AFC West in his career.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Raiders’ seven games.
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Chiefs’ six games.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- JuJu Smith-Schuster – out
- Jaylen Watson – out
- Mike Danna – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Aidan O’Connell – out
- Harrison Bryant – questionable
- Jakobi Meyers – questionable
- Tommy Eichenberg – questionable
- Dylan Parham – questionable
- Kana'i Mauga – questionable
Chiefs vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Kareem Hunt: Since being elevated to the Chiefs’ active roster, Hunt has taken over as the No. 1 back, carrying the ball 63 times in three games – 49 times over the last two weeks. He had a major game against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 78 yards and two scores, catching two passes for five yards as well. Hunt should get another major workload in Week 8.
Las Vegas Raiders
Alexander Mattison: The former Minnesota Viking appears to have won the starting running back job in Las Vegas, handling 26 touches for 123 yards in Week 7. The Raiders may lean on Mattison more in Week 8 with Gardner Minshew likely back under center.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
Kansas City has one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing the fourth fewest points and the 10th fewest yards per game so far in 2024.
Sure, the Chiefs have an offense that is capable of scoring around 30 points, but Patrick Mahomes (six touchdowns, eight interceptions) has not looked himself this season with limited weapons around him.
The UNDER has gone 4-2 in the Chiefs’ six games this season, and I prefer betting that than laying the points with Kansas City.
Las Vegas has one of the worst offenses in the NFL – ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play and turning it over more than any other squad.
With Minshew under center in Week 8, I expect the Chiefs to force him to make plays with his arm, something that he could not do against a weak Los Angeles Rams defense in Week 7.
Kansas City will win this game – Mahomes is 31-5 against the AFC West in his career – but I’m not willing to lay nearly double-digits. Bet on the Chiefs defense locking up instead.
Pick: UNDER 42 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
