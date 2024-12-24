Chiefs vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Christmas Day NFL Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make Christmas a little more special this year for their fans, as a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC for Patrick Mahomes and company.
Kansas City is favored in this game, but I’m focusing on the prop market in this story for a game with a ton of playoff implications.
The Steelers – who lost to the Ravens in Week 16 – are now tied atop the AFC North and are in danger of falling into a wild card spot if they don’t close out the regular season strong.
Neither of these teams have been offensive juggernauts this season, but that’s not going to stop me from finding some Christmas Day anytime touchdown scorers to bet.
Here’s a breakdown of three players to bet to hit paydirt in the opening game on Wednesday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Chiefs vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Calvin Austin III Anytime TD (+265)
- Marquise Brown Anytime TD (+350)
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+260)
Calvin Austin III Anytime TD (+265)
There’s a chance George Pickens returns for this game, but I still like Calvin Austin III to find the end zone for the fifth time this season in this matchup.
Austin has 130 receiving yards and nine catches over his last two games, seeing a season-high in targets in both of those matchups.
If Pickens is out, Austin might assume the No. 1 receiver role again in a game that Pittsburgh is an underdog – and may fall behind.
Marquise Brown Anytime TD (+350)
Hollywood Brown made his season debut in Week 16, and he promptly was targeted eight times by Patrick Mahomes, making five catches for 45 yards.
While he didn’t score, Brown’s role in this offense is extremely encouraging.
The veteran played just 20 total snaps (27 percent) in Week 16, yet he was targeted on 40 percent of the snaps that he was on the field. He’s not going to see that usage every game, but he clearly appears to be involved in the offense entering Week 17.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+260)
DHop has scored in two of his last five games, but he’s been targeted at least six times in four of those five matchups.
I am worried about Brown cutting into Hopkins’ workload, but I wouldn't be shocked to see one of these vets score in Week 17.
The Steelers have only given up 19 passing scores on the season, but they were torched by Lamar Jackson last week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
