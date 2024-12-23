Chiefs vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
After you open your gifts on Christmas Day be sure to toss on your television and strap in for an AFC showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs to kick-off Week 17 action.
The Chiefs are on the brink of clinching home-field advantage and a first-round BYE for this year's playoffs while the Steelers are doing their best to capture the AFC North crown.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Christmas Day matchup.
Chiefs vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total on Christmas Day
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -2.5 (-110)
- Steelers +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -142
- Steelers +120
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Netflix
- Chiefs record: 14-1
- Texans record: 10-5
Chiefs vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games
- Chiefs are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 road games
- Chiefs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Steelers' last 10 games
- Steelers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games
Chiefs vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Chris Jones, DT - Questionable
- Jawaan Taylor, OT - Questionable
- Jack Cochrane, LB - Doubtful
Steelers Injury Report
- George Pickens, WR - Questionable
- Tyler Matakevich, LB - Questionable
- Joey Porter Jr., CB - Questionable
Chiefs vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs star quarterback went into Week 16 with a hurt ankle but managed to overcome it, throwing the ball all over the field in a win against the Texans. Can he recover in a short week before taking on the Steelers and post another great start?
Pittsburgh Steelers
George Pickens: The Steelers' offense hasn't been the same in recent weeks with George Pickens sidelined. If they get him back on Wednesday as expected, he will make an immediate impact and will be the player to watch.
Chiefs vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
The Chiefs will enter this game with some bad injury luck. Not only will the Steelers likely get George Pickens back for the first time in a few weeks, but they have some major injuries of their own they have to deal with includingChris Jones, Jawaan Taylor, and Jack Cochrane. That's going to be tough for Kansas City to deal with on the road in a short week.
The Chiefs may be 14-1, but their metrics don't back that record up. Their middle of the pack in most areas and have benefited from late-game heroics and favorable bounces. It's going to be hard to rely on those against a team as well-coached and disciplined as the Steelers.
I'm going to take the points with the Steelers on their home field on Christmas.
Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!