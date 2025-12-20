Chiefs vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The 2025 season has been a disastrous one for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only are they eliminated from the playoffs, but Patrick Mahomes has torn his ACL and is out until the start of next season at the earliest.
Unfortunately for them, they still have to play three games to close out the year, including a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. You'll find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, and in this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props.
Chiefs vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Gardner Minshew OVER 212.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Isiah Pacheco UNDER 11.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)
- Jalen Royals Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
Gardner Minshew OVER 212.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Gardner Minshew to go over his passing yards total is my favorite prop for this weekend:
The Titans have allowed 233 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. The rest of the Chiefs’ offense is healthy, so Gardner Minshew has a plethora of weapons to lean on in the passing game. Let’s not forget this guy is a gunslinger. In his most recent start, he threw for 230 yards, and in his start before that, he threw for 282 yards. If Shedeur Sanders can throw for 350+ yards against this Titans defense, Minshew can certainly reach 213 yards on Sunday.
Isiah Pacheco UNDER 11.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)
Isiah Pacheco has a lot working against him this week. Not only has he been ineffective this season, but he'll be competing for touches with Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith as the Chiefs evaluate their roster to find out who they're bringing back for next season. That will likely limit Pacheco's carries, especially considering he hasn't had 12+ carries in three straight games.
Jalen Royals Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
If the Chiefs are going to use their final three games to evaluate their talent, why not make a small bet on their rookie receiver, Jalen Royals, to score a touchdown? He doesn't have a catch yet this season, but Kansas City will want to give him an opportunity in the final stretch of the season to see what the Utah State product can provide them. He may be a great sneaky longshot bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
