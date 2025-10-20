Is Chris Godwin Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Lions)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss his fifth game of the 2025 season in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.
Godwin (fibula) was ruled out for this matchup early in the week by head coach Todd Bowles, a bad sign for his chances of playing in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints.
Godwin missed the first three games of Tampa Bay’s season recovering from an ankle injury he suffered last season, and now he’s dealing with a fibula injury that has knocked him out of back-to-back games.
Godwin hasn’t been a major factor in the games that he’s played in this season, catching just six of his 14 targets for 52 yards.
With the veteran wideout set to miss this game, the Bucs will have to turn elsewhere in the passing game on Monday night.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet for them against the Lions in Week 7.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Lions
Mike Evans OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153)
Through three appearances this season, Evans has at least five catches in two of those games, and he’s been targeted a whopping 28 times in the process.
The only game that Evans failed to clear this line was in Week 3 against the Jets, and he left that matchup early due to his hamstring injury.
With Godwin out and Emeka Egbuka up in the air for this matchup, Evans could see a major workload on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has been a target hog with Baker Mayfield under center, receiving 110 looks in just 14 games in the 2024 season. He had nine games with five or more catches in 2024, and I expect him to be right around that number again on Monday.
Detroit enters Week 7 as a much easier team to beat through the air (13th in EPA/Pass) than on the ground (third in EPA/Rush).
