Is Chris Olave Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints are set to be without star receiver Chris Olave (concussion) in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
Olave was injured in the Saints’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, and he did not practice this week.
New Orleans has since ruled him out for this matchup.
With fellow receiver Rashid Shaheed also banged up — and the Saints down starting quarterback Derek Carr — New Orleans may lean on its running game against a tough Denver defense.
Running back Alvin Kamara is one of my favorite players to bet in the prop market in this matchup, but how do oddsmakers think he’ll fare?
Here’s a breakdown of Kamara’s props with Olave sidelined in Week 7.
Alvin Kamara Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Denver Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 35.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +100
There are a ton of ways to bet on Kamara, and I don’t mind him as an anytime touchdown scorer since he should receive a ton of touches.
The Broncos allowed multiple scores to running backs in Week 6, and they’ve allowed 27 receptions and five total scores to running backs on the season.
A surefire bet to see 20 touches, Kamara is a must bet at even money on Thursday.
Outside of that, there is reason to believe that Kamara will clear his rushing yards prop (69.5) even though Denver will likely stack the box against him tonight.
Kamara cleared this yardage prop in each of his first four games, but he’s seen just 24 carries over his last two contests. Since Denver doesn’t have an elite offense, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Saints stick with the running game longer since they likely won’t be facing a massive deficit if they fall behind.
Outside of Kamara, the playmakers on this New Orleans offense are few and far between.
