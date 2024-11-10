Is Chris Olave Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints placed star receiver Chris Olave on injured reserve on Saturday, ruling him out for at least the team’s next four games and potentially the rest of the season.
Olave suffered a concussion in Week 9 – his second of the 2024 NFL season – and it appears the Saints don’t want to risk him having another significant head injury.
New Orleans is smart to hold Olave out, especially since it is way out of playoff contention with a 2-7 record (New Orleans has lost seven in a row).
With Olave out for the foreseeable future, the Saints are a tough offense to bet on – even with Derek Carr back under center.
Here’s how I’d wager on New Orleans – if you’re bold enough to – in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Best Alvin Kamara Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Falcons
- Rushing Yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -150
With Carr back in action in Week 9, Kamara saw a massive workload, carrying the ball 29 times for 155 yards while catching six of his nine targets for 60 yards.
He didn't find the end zone, but it appears that the Saints plan to lean on their star running back as much as possible with No. 1 and No. 2 receivers Olave and Rashid Shaheed (knee) out.
Kamara had 77 rushing yards on 19 carries earlier this season against Atlanta, and the Falcons have been beatable on the ground – allowing 4.6 yards per carry.
Since oddsmakers seem to have baked in a big receiving game for Kamara (projected 5.5 receptions and 39.5 receiving yards), I’ll back his rushing yards as the Saints likely want to slow this game down to keep a potent Atlanta offense off of the field.
