Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will make his 2024 season debut on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
An Achilles injury has kept CMC out for the first eight games of the 49ers’ season, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.
With McCaffrey set to return, the 49ers will likely use young running back Jordan Mason less on offense.
Still, there’s a chance they’ll limit McCaffrey’s touches as he works his way back into action. CMC has not played since the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season.
Oddsmakers are still expecting a big game from McCaffrey, setting him at -230 (an implied probability of 69.70 percent) to find the end zone in Week 10.
Here’s a full look at his prop bets for this matchup.
Christian McCaffrey Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Bucs
- Rushing Yards: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 25.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Anytime TD: -230
It’ll be interesting to see how much CMC actually plays in Week 10, but I do think there’s some value in his receiving yards prop on Sunday.
Tampa Bay has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL, and with Brandon Aiyuk out and Deebo Samuel Sr. questionable, the 49ers may need more help in the passing game on Sunday.
CMC cleared 25.5 receiving yards in 13 games last season (including playoffs), finishing with exactly 25 receiving yards in two games.
