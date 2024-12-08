Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on injured reserve and is likely out for the season after suffering a PCL injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.
While there is a chance that CMC could return if the 49ers make the playoffs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the star running back will be out for at least six weeks.
McCaffrey took to social media this week to share a message about his tough 2024 season, as he already missed a ton of time to open the year with an Achilles injury.
With CMC out early in the season, the 49ers leaned on running back Jordan Mason to carry the load on offense. Unfortunately, Mason was also injured in Week 13, and he’s been placed on injured reserve, knocking him out for four games.
So, that means rookie running back Isaac Guerendo should get the bulk of the work for San Francisco on Sunday. Here’s how I’d bet on him in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Isaac Guerendo Prop With Christian McCaffrey Out vs. Bears
Isaac Guerendo Anytime TD (-130)
Outside of Guerendo, the 49ers also have Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda (who they recently acquired) as options in the backfield.
So far in the 2024 season, Guerendo has 42 carries for 246 yards (5.86 yards per carry) and two rushing scores. He took on a bigger role in Week 8 with Mason banged up, rushing for 85 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Last week, he found the end zone against the Bills, carrying the ball four times for 19 yards overall.
Guerendo also had a 10-carry, 99-yard game against Seattle earlier this season. It’s unclear how the 49ers will eventually split this backfield, but I think Guerendo is the clear favorite to have a lead role on Sunday.
Chicago has struggled against the run in the 2024 season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry (third most in the NFL) and 12 rushing scores.
