Is Christian Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.
There has not been an update to Watson’s status since Green Bay released its injury report on Friday, but it seems like he has a chance to return after just a one-week absence.
The former second-round pick hasn’t played a major role this season in the Packers’ offense, appearing in less than 60 percent of the team’s snaps in three of his four games this season.
That makes it tough to project his numbers in the prop market, and with his ankle injury leaving his status in question, Watson only is listed as an anytime touchdown scorer in DraftKings Sportsbook’s prop market.
Watson practiced during the week, a sign that he’s trending towards playing on Sunday, but bettors may want to be careful about betting on the young receiver even if he does suit up in Week 6.
Christian Watson Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Cardinals
The Cardinals are allowing the fifth most net yards per pass attempt this season, which should make this a favorable matchup for the Packers’ receiving corps.
However, Green Bay has a ton of mouths to feed on offense, and Watson has been one of the odd men out at points in 2024.
Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and tight end Tucker Kraft are all going to be involved in the passing offense, which means even a healthy Watson could see limited targets on Sunday.
He’s +235 to score a touchdown in this game – Watson found the end zone in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles – but the former second-round pick’s stats are underwhelming overall in 2024.
He’s been targeted in just three of his four games, and overall he’s put up five catches (on eight targets) for 80 yards and a score this season. Watson has two games (Week 2 when he played 41 snaps and Week 4 when he played nine snaps due to injury) without a reception in 2024.
I’d avoid betting on him in the prop market since he’s already banged up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.