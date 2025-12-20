Is Christian Watson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was banged up in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 15, suffering chest and shoulder injuries.
Watson exited the game and played just 40.9 percent of the Packers' snaps.
Now, he's listed as questionable for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night.
Earlier in the week, Watson said that it was his goal to play in this game on Saturday, so he may be on the right side of questionable for this game.
After missing time early in the 2025 season recovering from a torn ACL, Watson has become one of the most reliable options for the Packers on the outside.
He has 28 catches for 481 yards and five scores in eight games, and he torched the Bears in Week 14 for four cathes, 89 yards and two touchdowns. The former second-round pick is looking to have another big game -- if he's able to go -- in Week 16, but the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere when it comes to the Packers' receivers in the prop market.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Watson's status in question for Week 16, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan is taking another receiver -- Jayden Reed -- to find the end zone in this matchup:
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+195)
In his two games since returning from injury, Jayden Reed has seen 10 targets, hauling in nine of those targets for 86 yards.
He hasn't found the end zone in those two games, but he's arguably become the Packers' primary receiver since returning, so it may be only a matter of time before he scores for the first time since Week 1 against the Lions.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.