Is Christian Watson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has been added to the team’s injury report with an illness and a shoulder issue ahead of Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Watson is officially listed as questionable for this matchup after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday’s practice due to an illness.
The Packers are favored at home on Sunday night, and they’d love to have Watson out there since he’s made such a major impact since returning from a torn ACL that he suffered last season.
This season, the former second-round pick has 30 catches for498 yards and five scores. He’s found the end zone in three of his nine games this season, scoring multiple times in two games.
If Watson is unable to play his usual role or misses this game entirely, Green Bay will likely lean more on Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and others in the passing game. It appears that Watson is a game-time decision at the moment for this game.
Here’s a look at the SI Betting team’s favorite prop for the Green Bay offense on Saturday night.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+220)
This week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing Jayden Reed to find the end zone in this matchup:
Jayden Reed has been fantastic since returning to the Packers' lineup. He has hauled in a combined 12 receptions for 121 yards in his past three games. He has yet to find the end zone since returning from injury, but he's been getting enough looks that it's clear he's going to score again sooner rather than later.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
