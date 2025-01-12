Is Christian Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
The Green Bay Packers are down a key piece of their offense heading into the playoffs, as wide receiver Christian Watson is out for this game – and the season – with a torn ACL.
A former second-round pick, Watson appeared in 15 games this season, catching 29 of his 53 targets for 620 yards and two scores. A deep threat in the Green Bay passing attack, Watson’s absence certainly limits the ceiling of the offense in this matchup.
The Packers are set as 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup. With Watson out, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks will operate as the top three receivers for Green Bay on Sunday.
Here’s how to wager on this passing game in the prop market.
Best Packers Passing Game Prop Bet for Wild Card Round vs. Eagles
Jayden Reed Longest Reception UNDER 20.5 Yards
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop for this game in his Road to Super Bowl 59 – where he bets on every game of the playoffs:
Jayden Reed has arguably been the Packers' top receiver this season, but he hasn't been a deep target for them. In fact, he has the fewest air yards per reception amongst all Packers receivers at 12.4. He has also only recorded a reception of 21 yards or longer in eight of the Packers' 17 games this season.
Now, he has to face an Eagles secondary that has allowed only 35 receptions of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the league.
