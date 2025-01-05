Are Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs Playing Today? (Injury Update Betting Impact for Bears vs. Packers)
The Green Bay Packers have listed two key receivers as questionable for Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.
Christian Watson (knee) is listed as questionable after missing Week 17 for Green Bay. So far this season, Watson has 29 catches for 620 yards and two scores in 14 games.
In addition, the Packers added Romeo Doubs (illness) to the injury report on Saturday.
Doubs has also missed some time this season due to a concussion and a suspension. He enters Week 18 with 46 receptions for 601 yards and four scores in the 2024 campaign.
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers view these two receivers in the prop market in Week 18.
Prop offerings are currently pretty limited with teams sitting players in Week 18, and while the Packers have something to play for – they could earn the No. 6 seed in the NFC – they can only do it if Washington loses to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Christian Watson Prop Bets for Week 18 vs. Bears
As of this writing, oddsmakers have yet to release props for Watson, a sign that they expect him to sit out in Week 18.
It doesn’t make sense for the Packers to rush back the former second-round pick for this matchup, especially since he’s barely played over the last two weeks. Watson had just one target and played only 43 percent of the Packers’ snaps in Week 16 due to his knee injury.
Romeo Doubs Prop Bets for Week 18 vs. Bears
Doubs appears to be trending towards playing, as oddsmakers have set him at +205 to find the end zone against Chicago.
However, the Bears have been stingy against the pass, allowing an NFL-best 17 passing scores in 16 games this season. Not only that, but Doubs’ four scores have come in just two games this season, as he’s failed to find the end zone in 11 of 13 matchups.
He’s a hard player to trust in that market on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
