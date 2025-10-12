Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Panthers)
For the second straight week, the Carolina Panthers will be without starting running back Chuba Hubbard due to a calf injury.
Hubbard was ruled out for Week 6 on Friday, setting the stage for backup Rico Dowdle to make his second straight start, this time against his former team in the Dallas Cowboys.
Dowdle had a massive showing in Week 5 in place of Hubbard, running for 206 yards, one score and adding three receptions for 28 yards. He led the Carolina offense in a win over Miami, and he should be the focal point in the ground game on Sunday.
Hubbard's calf injury is a tricky one, as it limited him earlier this season before he was ruled out in Week 5. It's possible Dowdle could cut into Hubbard's long-term workload if he continues to show out in these spot starts.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for this game with Hubbard watching from the sidelines.
Best Panthers Prop Bet for Week 6 With Chuba Hubbard Out
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-125)
Dowdle had a massive showing in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, and he's in line for another big game against a Dallas team that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season and ranks 24th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.
This is a revenge game for Dowdle against his former team, and I think he can find the end zone against a Cowboys defense that has given up six rushing scores in five games this season.
Dowdle played 67.1 percent of the snaps and handled 26 touches in Week 5, monopolizing this backfield with Hubbard out.
If he receives a similar workload on Sunday, I think he's a great bet to find the end zone for the third time this season.
