Is Chuba Hubbard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Dolphins)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has popped up on the injury report this season with a calf injury, and he's been ruled out in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins because of it.
Hubbard was questionable in Week 4 with a calf ailment, but he ended up suiting up against the New England Patriots. Now, it appears that Hubbard's injury has gotten worse, forcing Carolina to sit him in a winnable game against the Dolphins.
With Hubbard out, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne figure to be next in line for Carolina in the running game. Hubbard has handled a pretty big workload for the Panthers in 2025, carrying the ball 53 times while also pulling down 13 receptions in four games.
Since he was able to play through the calf injury in Week 4, there's a chance that this is just a one-week absence for the Panthers' star back.
However, since he's missing game, it opens up a chance to cash in on a player prop for the Carolina offense.
Best Panthers Prop Bet for Week 5 With Chuba Hubbbard Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-105)
Dowdle is set to start in place of Hubbard in Week 5, and the veteran running back has seen a steady workload so far this season, carrying the ball 28 times for 83 yards and a score while also pulling in five of his six targets for 20 yards.
Dowdle has played over 39 percent of the snaps in each of his last two contests, and I'd expect him to lead Carolina in snap share against a weak Miami defense.
The Dolphins have allowed five rushing scores, the fourth-most yards per carry and rank 30th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense this season.
Carolina should lean on Dowdle and the ground game to help Bryce Young get back on track after a tough showing against New England in Week 4.
