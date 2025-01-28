Cincinnati Bengals 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Expect Bounce Back Season from Bengals in 2025
The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.
At 9-8, they finished well below expectations and despite a late-season push, failed to make the playoffs. Joe Burrow had an MVP-esque season, but his defense ultimately let the team down and Cincinnati found itself on the outside looking in during the postseason.
The good news is, oddsmakers are expecting them to return to contender status in the 2025 season. Let's take a look at their Super Bowl odds.
Bengals Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Chiefs +600
- Ravens +650
- Bills +650
- Eagles +700
- Lions +950
- 49ers +1600
- Commanders +1800
- Bengals +2000
- Packers +2000
- Chargers +2200
- Rams +2500
- Buccaneers +3000
- Texans +3000
- Broncos +3000
- Vikings +4000
- Bears +4000
- Seahawks +6500
- Falcons +6500
- Cowboys +6500
- Cardinals +6500
- Steelers +6500
- Dolphins +6500
- Jets +8000
- Patriots +8000
- Raiders +9000
- Jaguars +9000
- Colts +10000
- Browns +10000
- Panthers +10000
- Titans +15000
- Giants +15000
- Saints +15000
At +2000, the Bengals have the eighth best odds to win Super Bowl 60 and the fourth best odds in the AFC behind only the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills.
If the Bengals want to go on a deep run they need to fix their defense in the offseason. An elite quarterback like Burrow can carry a team far, but if their defense is a bottom five unit, it's going to be tough to beat other great teams.
The Bengals allowed the 25th most points per game this season at 25.5 while also ranking 27th in opponent EPA per play and 30th in opponent success rate. If Cincinnati can significantly improve in those areas, they can absolutely go on a run in 2025. If they don't they could miss the playoffs for the third straight season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.