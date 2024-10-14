CJ Stroud MVP Odds: Texans Quarterback Tied for Third After Week 6 Win
The NFL MVP race is heating up a third of the way through the 2024 season, and Houston Texans star quarterback CJ Stroud finds himself in third in the odds after leading his team toa a 5-1 start.
The Texans are the No. 2 seed in the AFC so far this season, and after an easy win over the New England Patriots, Stroud has moved into a tie with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +650 in the latest MVP odds.
It’s possible that these odds could change by Monday night, as Allen has a chance to improve – or hurt – his case against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +350
- Lamar Jackson: +550
- Josh Allen: +650
- CJ Stroud: +650
- Jayden Daniels: +1100
- Brock Purdy: +1300
- Sam Darnold: +1400
- Joe Burrow: +1700
- Jared Goff: +1800
- Jordan Love: +2200
Stroud tossed three scores on Sunday against New England, moving him into a tie with another MVP candidate – Lamar Jackson – with 10 touchdowns on the season.
Stroud has thrown more interceptions than Jackson (four to two), and he doesn’t possess the rushing ability, but he’s led the Texans to a 5-1 start and put them in the driver’s seat in the AFC South.
Through the first third of the season, it appears that this could be a four-player race for the MVP with Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Stroud and Allen. Stroud has a very clear path to win his division and likely earn a top-three seed, which makes his candidacy something to watch – especially if Allen and the Bills fall to the Jets in Week 6.
It’ll also be interesting to see how Stroud fares without Nico Collins (hamstring) after he threw for 192 yards and three scores in his first game without him in Week 6.
