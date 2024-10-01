Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Clemson is back?
Maybe so, as the team has erased any doubt that the Week 1 loss to Georgia by bludgeoning its last three opponents, scoring 40 or more in each game. The Tigers hit the road to face last year’s ACC Champions Florida State, who looks like a shell of its team from last season, catching more than two touchdowns at home.
The Seminoles will start backup Brock Glenn in place of the injured and ineffective D.J. Uiagalelei, will that be enough to jumpstart the team?
Let’s get you set for this ACC matchup in Week 6.
Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson: -14.5 (-110)
- Florida State: +14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clemson: -670
- Florida State: +470
Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clemson vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson Record: 3-1
- Florida State Record: 1-4
Clemson vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: Klubnik has been playing at an incredibly high level, completing 66% of his passes on the season with 16 touchdowns in three games. The Tigers quarterback did struggle against Georgia in Week 1, but it does appear that its clicking for him in year two of Garrett Riley’s tenure as offensive coordinator.
Florida State
Brock Glenn: Glenn started the Seminoles ACC Championship Game win against Louisville, but the win was on the back of the defense as the quarterback completed 38% of his passes for 55 yards while taking four sacks in the 16-6 win. He got spot duty last week at the end of the blowout loss to SMU and is now in line to start against a vaunted Clemson defense in hopes of jump starting an offense that is currently 119th in EPA/Play.
Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
To me, if Glenn was any sort of good, Mike Norvell would’ve inserted him for the ineffective Uigalelei already this season. The fact that it took a hand injury for Norvell to make a move as the Seminoles started 1-4, I’m not confident.
The offense is likely going to struggle to hold up at all against a Clemson defense that bolsters a talented defense, ranking 26th in havoc rate this season. The unit has been prone ot explosive plays, ranking only 68th in EPA/Play, but I do believe part of that is due to game script in both directions.
Meanwhile, the offense is starting to gel nicely, as the Georgia game in which the team scored three points appears to be more of an outlier than the norm this season. The Tigers are averaging more than three points per drive and rank 17th in yards per play at over seven per snap. The Seminoles simply don’t have the ability to match any sort of offense given the state of its roster and inability at quarterback.
With Riley’s ability to scheme players open for Klubnik with a revitalized passing game, the Seminoles defense will likely be up against it, ranking 125th in EPA/Pass this season.
I’m trusting the Tigers to get it done as the Seminoles continue to slip further and further into the basement of the ACC.
PICK: Clemson -14.5
