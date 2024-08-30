Clemson vs. Georgia Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 1
Georgia and Clemson meet on a neutral site in Atlanta, Georgia to set the tone for College Football Playoffs seasons.
The Bulldogs have arguably the best quarterback in the country in Carson Beck while the Tigers are trying to get Cade Klubnik back on track after a down season. Keep reading to find out how I'm betting both quarterbacks' passing yard props as well as Georgia's transfer tight end Ben Yurosek.
Here's three player props for Saturday's opener.
Best Player Props for Clemson vs. Georgia
- Carson Beck OVER 260.5 Passing Yards
- Ben Yurosek OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
- Cade Klubnik UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
Carson Beck OVER 260.5 Passing Yards
Given the question marks in the Georgia running back room, coupled with some injuries to the Clemson secondary, I expect the Bulldogs to attack through the air with its top-flight quarterback Beck.
Beck went over this number in all but two regular season games in 2023, and that’s with plenty of abbreviated starts due to blowouts. Even when the Bulldogs failed to put up big numbers on the scoreboard, Beck was cooking through the air, passing for 269 yards and 313 yards in regular season games in which the team didn’t get to 30 points.
This is simply an average outcome for Beck, and I’ll trust him on a fast track at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get to his mark.
Ben Yurosek OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
The Bulldogs snagged Yurosek in the transfer portal from Stanford after his season was cut short due to injury. This is a massive get for Kirby Smart and Co. as the team looks to fill the void of Brock Bowers, a first-round tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yurosek projects to be an NFL tight end and in the prior two seasons at Stanford before last year was cut short was one of the few standouts, catching more than 40 passes.
He is listed behind Oscar Delp on the depth chart, but I believe Yurosek has a far higher pass-catching upside that he can eat into his target share.
Cade Klubnik UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
The Clemson offense failed in 2023, the first under former TCU offensive coordinator, and part of it had to do with Klubnik’s failing to take advantage of the offense.
The Tigers ranked outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass last season as Klubnik had a below-average depth of target. Despite the hope that a healthy group of wide receivers, including some highly touted freshmen, can help Klubnik take the next step as a passer?
It’s possible, but I’m not counting on it in Week 1 against Georgia, who has likely the best defense in the country. The Bulldogs can suffocate Klubnik, who has proven to have shaky arm strength to push it down the field that I envision Riley opts to keep it on the ground and avoid any turnovers.
