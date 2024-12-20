Clemson vs. Texas Final Score Prediction for College Football Playoff First Round
Clemson will travel to Austin for its first round matchup of the College Football Playoff against Texas.
The Longhorns are the biggest favorite of the first round slate against the ACC Champions Tigers on Saturday afternoon with the team struggling against SEC competition this season. However, Texas has shown an inability to cover big spreads this season.
What will give in this matchup?
Here’s the updated odds and our betting preview for this first round matchup.
Clemson vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson: +11.5 (-105)
- Texas: -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clemson: +350
- Texas: -465
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Clemson vs. Texas Final Score Prediction
Texas is only 2-4 as a double digit favorite against Power Four competition this season, and now the team will face an ACC Champion in Clemson. However, the Tigers have struggled a ton against this level of competition, and in particular, elite defensive lines.
Here’s what we shared in our betting preview.
The Tigers have scored a total of 17 points in two games against SEC defenses this season in Georgia and South Carolina. The Clemson offensive line has been a sore point all season as the team has struggled to hold up against any elite defensive line play, even in the ACC.
Against ACC and SEC foes, Clemson posted more than five yards per play just once (against South Carolina) in games against teams with a top 50 defensive line in terms of pass rush grade. Texas ranks third in that metric, according to Pro Football Focus, which I believe will weigh heavily on the Clemson offense.
Clemson’s passing game has shown flashes this season with veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik showing progress with an emerging pass catching group that features Antiono Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr.. But ultimately, the team needs to use its running game to put Klubnik in favorable down and distances, which will be tough to come by against the vaunted Texas defensive line.
While the Tigers may have some success passing on a Texas secondary that hasn’t been challenged that much this season as the Clemson passing game has come together, I believe that the team won’t sustain drives with too many negative plays.
It’s worth noting that Clemson’s lead running back Phil Mafah has been dealing with an injury that has limited the team’s overall effectiveness and becoming more of a pass-happy offense. To me, the team will become too predictable and forced to pass too often to keep up during the course of 60 minutes.
Overall, Clemson’s inability to string together scores against this level of competition is going to keep the team down in this one and Texas will win a grind of a game.
Final Score Prediction: Texas 23, Clemson 13
